FILE - In this August 12, 2013, file photo, actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. The 35-year-old Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. Gao had been while filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set

Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.

The 35-year-old was filming “Chase Me,” a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. joins ‘rallying cry for real action’ to end gender-based violence with 16 Days of Activism campaign
Next story
Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert should cover the rent costs for the Special Events Society’s and Art Council’s new space?

Special Events says a new space will add an additional $16k-$24k in expenses

Prince Rupert Special Events Society and Arts Council to vacate city hall office space

Council briefs: New greenskeeper for golf course, community enhancement grants sees slight increase

Pair of fires ignite in Prince Rupert on Monday morning

Prince Rupert Fire Department says both incidents are under investigation

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Red brings the gold to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Atom House Team travelled to Smithers for second chance against Kitimat Orange

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read