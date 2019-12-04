Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention when he hit a pedestrian in January 2018.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Const. Andrew Peters was found guilty on Tuesday.

Documents from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, when Peters was driving an unmarked police SUV near Knight street and 20 Avenue.

The SUV was headed south when it hit the pedestrian, who was sent to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Peters will have to pay a $1,500 fine, a $225 victim surcharge fee and is prohibited from driving for 12 months, according to the prosecution service.

