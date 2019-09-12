(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The charge relates to a police pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018, when a suspect was fleeing a crime scene on a bicycle, the BC Prosecution Service said Thursday.

READ MORE: Two Vancouver cops could face charges in crash that hurt five, watchdog says

The police vehicle, driven by Const. John Pankratz, collided with the bicycle, and the suspect was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office, which looks into incidents of death and serious harm involving police in B.C., determined there were reasonable grounds to believe Pankratz had committed an offence.

His first appearance was scheduled for Oct. 7.


