FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Police lay hundreds of charges in Ottawa blockades as city begins clean-up process

Just Posted

Van Le owns and runs Javadotcup with her husband after previously working as staff for 10 years under the previous owner. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Van Le

Volunteers from the Prince Rupert Middle School band helped make the 2020 Sugar Shack brunch a success with the giving of their time. The students served over 350 plates on Feb. 1. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sugary sweetness on its way with Prince Rupert Sugar Shack

Machinery, which police allege was destroyed by protesters, is seen in a Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, handout photo. Several politicians are denouncing what police have called a violent confrontation between a group of about 20 people and Coastal GasLink employees at a work site for a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

Sheila McDonald, coordinator of Better at Homem shows off the Green Sleeve and sticker program participants will get, on Feb. 17. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New medical information program to assist seniors and Prince Rupert first responders