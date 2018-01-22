Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Police appear to be cracking down on pop-up stalls selling marijuana as frustrations mount over the open air market operating in a prominent square in downtown Vancouver.

A spokesman for the Vancouver Police Department declined comment on what he called an ongoing investigation, but vendors say officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday and arrested several sellers.

Pop-up pot shops have been setting up with increasing frequency in the pedestrian-only plaza in recent weeks, selling everything from dried marijuana to cannabis-infused edibles.

RELATED: Kelowna pot dispensary lawyer advising client to shut down

Vendors say they are protesting against unfair laws that limit access and the type of marijuana that can be sold, arguing they provide a harm-reduction service to people fighting addiction.

Coun. Melissa De Genova says she has heard from more and more residents who are upset about what is happening in the public square and who want the city to step in.

Charles Gauthier of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association says it is unfair to require legitimate street vendors to buy a licence and comply with regulations while others set up shop and sell an illegal product.

RELATED: OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Sgt. Jason Robillard says officers have been keeping tabs on the Robson Square stalls over the past couple of years and will release more details later this week on what took place Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion
Next story
UPDATE: Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Just Posted

Raiders claim the crown in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 in the Terrace Classic

Kaien Anti-Poverty Society robbed again

The Prince Rupert society was robbed of food for a second time this month

Cause of Kitkatla seaplane crash released

TSB report on seaplane crash during a water landing in May 2016, Inland Air has since changed policy

UPDATE: Coal train derailment near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment in Northern B.C.

Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Short-term spending measure means both sides could see another shutdown stalemate in three weeks

Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at B.C. arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest after at game at Pitt Meadows Arena last Wednesday.

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

UPDATE: Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Most Read