‘Vancouver Plan’ aims to accelerate new housing in B.C.’s biggest city

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The mayor of Vancouver has set out a foundation to address the housing crisis in the city, while reducing barriers to building and streamlining regulations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The mayor of Vancouver has set out a foundation to address the housing crisis in the city, while reducing barriers to building and streamlining regulations.

Ken Sim released a seven-point motion going before council that would direct city staff to prioritize new housing construction, allow for increased density around transit hubs, speed up a plan for 26 village areas and increase enforcement of short-term rental regulations.

Sim says residents are expected to see more “bold motions” coming from council in the upcoming weeks, that include cutting delays to increase delivery of more homes in Vancouver.

While there’s no estimate of how many homes could be built with the changes, Sim says accelerating the implementation of the villages from the Vancouver Plan will bring more homes, ranging from single-family townhomes to multi-plexes and three to six-storey apartment buildings.

City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he’s had conversations with provincial government officials and believes legislation will be coming soon to further enforce the short-term rental restrictions.

Sim’s announcement came on the same day the city released a digital process that helps applicants navigate the construction of laneway homes, and help homeowners fast track the permit process if their projects are under $95,000.

