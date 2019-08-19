(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Police have arrested a man in connection to the carjacking of a woman’s SUV and a four-vehicle collision in Vancouver Sunday.

In a Monday morning news release, Vancouver police said they were called to Alma Street and West 4 Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a man who allegedly got into a pregnant woman’s Honda Pilot.

The man allegedly forced the woman out of the SUV, which was parked and idling, and then drove away.

Vancouver police said that 45 minutes later they were called to Granville Street and West 70 Avenue and found the same Honda Pilot crashed into three other vehicles.

Police said they arrested the driver, who had tried to run, a short distance away.

They are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man in connection to the carjacking and collision.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

Former national team members hit the field with local players during weekly games

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Colleen Hermanson began working in social services as early as 1968

Snickers and Superheroes at Udderfest

Fantasy and frivolity the Friday festival offerings

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Most Read