A 19-year-old Vancouver resident has been charged in a human trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

A 19-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.

What began as a missing person’s investigation on Jan. 6 evolved after police learned the girl was allegedly being held against her will in Vancouver.

Police from Surrey and Vancouver later found her, without the suspect there, but RCMP did not provide further details in a release on Thursday.

Raimon Geday has been charged with 14 offences, including recruiting, transporting, harbouring and exploiting a minor; production and possession of child pornography; knowingly advertising sexual services; and possession of a gun.

His next court appearance is on April 29 in Vancouver.


