School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh school sportsPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
Next story
Inside SickKids: Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU saved from near collapse

Just Posted

Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert youth jingle all the way at annual fundraising concert

Gitga’at First Nation filed a complaint with the BC Utilities Commission about an annual fee BC Hydro charges them for $85,000. (Photo: Karen Harrison Massier/Facebook)
Utility commission deliberates Gitga’at First Nation complaint against BC Hydro fee

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association in Prince Rupert received $56,000 from a Community Gaming Grant to support arts and culture in the community, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Dec. 8. (Black Press file photo)
Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii community groups to get portion of $48 million in gaming grants

Molly Johnson found a creative solution to the problem of lost items buried in the bottom of your purse or bag. Her "Backpack Buddies" mouths open to swallow coins, jewellery or small trinkets to them safe and were on sale at the Annunciation Young Entrepreneurial Fair on Dec. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Budding business exec’s set up student shops in Prince Rupert