Shawnigan police lead a horse to safety after taking custody of it from a woman who was deemed to be intoxicated on July 4. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

  • Jul. 8, 2019 3:13 p.m.
  • News

Vancouver Island RCMP responded to a rather unusual report of a traffic hazard on Shawnigan Lake Road near Owl Road in the Cowichan Valley on July 4.

The report, made at approximately 12:45 p.m., stated that a woman and a horse were walking in the travel portion of the road.

The woman appeared to be unable to control the horse, and the horse appeared injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, police quickly determined that the rider was unable to properly care for the horse due to her level of intoxication, causing a very dangerous situation.

A local veterinarian examined the horse and found the animal had suffered only minor injuries and was able to walk.

RELATED STORY: EQUESTRIANS SEEK ETIQUETTE ON COWICHAN VALLEY TRAIL

To ensure no further trauma to the horse, Cpl. Williams of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment volunteered to walk the horse to a residence approximately one kilometre from the scene where it could be safely housed until the SPCA could attend to follow up further.

“This is just another example of the extra lengths that our members will go to in the course of their duties to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including four-legged ones,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers.

Previous story
VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years
Next story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii sees fourth grey whale washed ashore, eight for B.C.’s coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

PRFC coming home from Kitimat with championship and four individual awards

Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat soccer tournament despite missing players

PRFC lost to Terrace Providers in Sunday ’s semi-final match but bring home individual trophies

Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Connie Jack, organizer of the event for the last eight years, stepped down from her role

Prince Rupert Chamber of Commerce roundtable draws innovate ideas for the city

Participants floated their thoughts for city improvements in a number of areas

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s legen-dairy Cow Bay district

Locals talk about why they love Cow Bay, after appreciation day was cancelled

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read