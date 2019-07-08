Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Shawnigan police lead a horse to safety after taking custody of it from a woman who was deemed to be intoxicated on July 4. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP responded to a rather unusual report of a traffic hazard on Shawnigan Lake Road near Owl Road in the Cowichan Valley on July 4.

The report, made at approximately 12:45 p.m., stated that a woman and a horse were walking in the travel portion of the road.

The woman appeared to be unable to control the horse, and the horse appeared injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, police quickly determined that the rider was unable to properly care for the horse due to her level of intoxication, causing a very dangerous situation.

A local veterinarian examined the horse and found the animal had suffered only minor injuries and was able to walk.

RELATED STORY: EQUESTRIANS SEEK ETIQUETTE ON COWICHAN VALLEY TRAIL

To ensure no further trauma to the horse, Cpl. Williams of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment volunteered to walk the horse to a residence approximately one kilometre from the scene where it could be safely housed until the SPCA could attend to follow up further.

“This is just another example of the extra lengths that our members will go to in the course of their duties to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including four-legged ones,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers.