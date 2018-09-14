Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

A golden retriever has temporarily adopted 7 additional puppies after their mom died in an emergency C-Section. They were some of 20 puppies that one Bernese mountain dog was nursing at the Victoria Humane Society before some relief could be found. File contributed

A Bernese mountain dog at the Victoria Humane Society found some relief after nursing 20 puppies through an emergency situation.

The dog, known as Pretty Girl, had just given birth to nine of her own pups when a golden retriever was brought in for an emergency C-section. Unfortunately, the mother retriever did not survive, but 11 young pups did.

With no other options, Pretty Girl stepped up and took on both litters, but was quickly becoming exhausted.

After putting out a public plea for nursing moms, the Victoria Humane Society is happy to report the golden retriever pups have found foster homes further up the Island.

“We found another Bernese and a golden retriever,” said Penny Stone, executive director of the Victoria Humane Society. “It was great the Pretty Girl could step in, but she couldn’t sustain if for any period of time. If we hadn’t found other mothers in 24 hours, we would have had to turn to bottle feeding.”

Stone said bottle feeding isn’t ideal, because it results in higher chances of aspiration for the puppies.

“They just need a mom, they need to learn from her,” Stone added.

Breeders in Shawnigan Lake and Mill Bay were able to take on the pups, with seven going to a golden retriever and four going to a Bernese Mountain dog.

“They will stay with those people and their moms at home,” Stone said. “Technically those breeders became foster moms.”

The pups will stay with their foster families for six to eight weeks before being put up for adoption.

For more information visit victoriahumanesociety.com

