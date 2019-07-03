Scales of Justice. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

The father of a two-month-old girl accused of manslaughter in her death has been acquitted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Warren Baader was found not guilty in a Port Alberni court on Tuesday in the death of his daughter Molly in October 2016.

Justice Robin Baird told the court that although most medical experts said the baby’s broken skull and brain hemorrhages could not have happened by dropping her, other experts said there was a slight chance.

The girl’s mother testified in April that she found Baader in the living room rocking their daughter’s lifeless body and called 911.

READ MORE: Charge upgraded for Port Alberni dad accused in baby girl’s death

Because Baader didn’t testify, Baird said only he knows what happened to Molly that day.

Baird said the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

(The Peak)

The Canadian Press

