An Air Canada Express aircraft on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., travels past construction cranes at the Oakridge Centre mall redevelopment in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver airport promising improvements following Christmas season travel mess

Report: two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac

Officials with Vancouver International Airport are promising new real-time weather monitoring equipment, gate protocols and better communication after releasing a review of the travel chaos caused by snow last December.

The report says severe winter weather over seven of the busiest days of the year led to 1,300 flight cancellations and other disruptions that affected more than 180,000 passengers.

The report says two dozen aircraft with passengers aboard waited up to 11 hours on the tarmac because there were no gates available, while passengers were given inaccurate information and communication from the airport authority was inadequate.

It concludes the problems did not have a single cause, but demand exceeded processing capacity due to winter weather conditions, prompting a cycle of delays, cancellations and congestion.

Metro Vancouver was hit with several significant snowfalls between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, leading to widespread airline cancellations and delays.

The airport authority is promising improvements, including better weather monitoring and baggage-tracking equipment, new gate protocols so passengers can deplane within 30 minutes of landing and better training for staff to improve passenger supports.

“I am not going to sugar-coat it. It was not our finest hour,” airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says in a letter included in the report.

“Our safety promise was kept. Our customer service commitment was not.”

READ MORE: Messy Christmas for travellers as more storms bear down on Ontario, B.C.

Air TravelVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery
Next story
Senior staff member of Fraser Valley school district photographed with Hells Angels

Just Posted

Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16 when it docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Sea Cadets tour defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Jewel Jerstad is the lead role of Donna in the Lester Centre’s community musical Mamma Mia! being performed in Prince Rupert from April 20 to 22. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theatre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jewel Jerstad – Gem of the theatre and diamond of Prince Rupert’s Mamma Mia!