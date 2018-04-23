UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

At least seven people were injured and one man is in custody after a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto and crashed through a crowd of pedestrians, police said Monday.

Investigators did not immediately confirm fatalities but eyewitnesses said bodies covered by blankets could be seen in the area. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East.

Sunnybrook Hospital issued a statement saying seven people have been transported to its emergency room from the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East where the incident took place. The hospital did not provide any details on the victims or the nature of their injuries.

Toronto Police Const. Caroline de Kloet was similarly tight-lipped about the arrested man’s identity or any charges that might be pending.

“We don’t know the cause or the reason for the collision, but we can confirm that the van has been located and the driver is in custody,” de Kloet said in an interview.

The federal public safety minister said he had no present information to lead him to believe that the national terrorism threat level should be raised.

“There is no information available to me at the present time that would indicate a change in the risk level,” Ralph Goodale said when asked about the terrorism threat level.

“I cannot provide details at this stage, but I do want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered as a result of what has happened.”

Eye-witnesses to the incident describe a scene of devastation with numerous pedestrian injuries.

Phil Zullo was driving north on Yonge Street early Monday afternoon when he said he observed police chasing a vehicle.

Moments later he said he realized why.

“I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers,” Zullo said. “It was awful. Brutal. Just people everywhere. People — shoes and shirts and ball caps on the floor.”

Photos from the scene show paramedics treating several people on a blood-stained sidewalk.

Dainis Cevers said he was driving to pick up a relative to a nearby church when the alleged perpetrator cut in front of him, hit a pedestrian and accelerated.

“The guy flew up all the way to the end of that sidewalk … about five or six meters,” Cevers said.

Restaurant manager Noorani Barsat said he raced outside after hearing chaos outside only to find a badly injured man lying nearby.

“I just ran over there, brought water and a towel to that injured man, but he was unconscious,” Barsat said, adding first responders took about 20 minutes to reach the scene.

Tareq Amir was on his way to the bank when he came upon the aftermath of the crash, which he said destroyed a bus sheltered and left at least three people injured within his view.

“Nobody knows what’s going on here,” he said. ” … . But I’m really sorry for the people that get injured and I hope nobody sees anymore here in this city.”

Toronto Paramedic Services spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said personnel are on the scene treating an unknown number of injuries, but declined to provide further detail.

Toronto’s district fire chief said firefighters responding to the incident helped treat and triage patients at several locations.

“I believe patients were found at three different areas,” Stephan Powell said.

Dozens of people stood in silence close to the crash scene as a police helicopter hovered overhead. Streets in the area were closed as dozens of police cruisers converged on the area.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he planned to join those on scene as he extended city support to the investigation of an incident he described as “very tragic.”

“My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured,” he said in a statement.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said she has been in touch with city security officials and will implement any measures tey recommend.

Political reaction began pouring in almost immediately, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” Trudeau said in Ottawa. “We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said all levels of government and law enforcement are working together on what she called a “frightening and tragic situation.”

She would not comment on the scope or circumstances of the incident, saying the investigation continues.

“I think we are all unsettled and very distrubed by a situation like this. I think it’s impossible not to be. It’s frightening and we have to rely on the people who are trained, who can make sure that information is available as it needs to be and that the precautionary measures are taken here in the city and around the province,” she said.

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath also offered sympathies.

The Canadian Press

