Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker performs at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on April 29 as part of the Vagina Monologues jointly hosted by North Coast Transition Society and Harbour Theatre Society. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

Vagina Monologues sold out in Prince Rupert

Stage production was to support Sexual Assualt Awareness month

The Vagina Monologues was a sold-out show in support of Sexual Assualt Awareness month on April 29 at the Tom Rooney Play House.

The evening event, jointly hosted by the North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) and the Harbour Theatre Society (HTS), featured 16 local ladies, some of whom had never appeared on stage, Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker, of the HTS said.

“[They] were willing to participate in a production that celebrates womanhood but also explores violence against women in all its forms,” Decker said of the 1996 Eve Ensler’s stage reading.

“There were just four opportunities for participants to get together to practice their readings in a supportive, collaborative environment prior to the performance,” Decker said.

“[It was] a vibrant, appreciative, sold-out audience at the Tom Rooney Playhouse,” she said.

 
