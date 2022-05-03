Vagina Monologues sold out in Prince Rupert

The Vagina Monologues was a sold-out show in support of Sexual Assualt Awareness month on April 29 at the Tom Rooney Play House.

The evening event, jointly hosted by the North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) and the Harbour Theatre Society (HTS), featured 16 local ladies, some of whom had never appeared on stage, Treena Yaahlskaanii Decker, of the HTS said.

“[They] were willing to participate in a production that celebrates womanhood but also explores violence against women in all its forms,” Decker said of the 1996 Eve Ensler’s stage reading.

“There were just four opportunities for participants to get together to practice their readings in a supportive, collaborative environment prior to the performance,” Decker said.

“[It was] a vibrant, appreciative, sold-out audience at the Tom Rooney Playhouse,” she said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist