A man wears a face mask as he walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man wears a face mask as he walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled

Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week.

The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled to keep their shipments flowing. They’re set to increase their weekly deliveries to 2.4 million doses starting in June.

The federal government is not expecting any more doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of May, and officials say they are still working on a timetable for when more doses will arrive in June.

Discussions are also taking place over the possible delivery of another 1 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Health Canada is still reviewing 300,000 vaccines from Johnson and Johnson. Those doses were delivered last month but have yet to be distributed because of concerns of possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

Canadian officials reported over the weekend that more than half of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

READ MORE: Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Weekend downpours in southeast B.C., raise flood concerns for Fairmont Hot Springs
Next story
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

Just Posted

A town hall meeting on rail safety was held online May 20 and hosted by M.P. Taylor Bachrach where more than 90 people from Prince Rupert to Burns Lake participated. In this photo is a train derailment on April 27, 2020 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close to the Rotary Waterfront Park where families gather and children play. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Train safety town hall hosted by M.P. Taylor Bachrach

More than 90 residents of northern B.C. attended to discuss rail safety

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew was kept busy on May 20 attending to two downtown calls within a short time of each other. Both calls were kept under control and major incidents were avoided. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two downtown calls on the same day

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews were kept busy

Prince Rupert’s Taylor Jackson won the award for most promising Prince Rupert Dancer in the 2021 BC Annual Dance Competitions in May. (Photo supplied by Jazz Productions)
32nd Annual BC Dance Competitions held virtually in Prince Rupert

The show must go on, and it did - Theresa Mackereth, event organizer

City residents are concerned not enough information is being provided about the proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society development on 11th Ave. E. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Resident still concerned about housing project despite community information session by developer

11th Ave. E. housing project is still early days for public feedback

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

rdek
Weekend downpours in southeast B.C., raise flood concerns for Fairmont Hot Springs

229 properties affected

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)
Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Most Read