Vaccine cards will not be required for Prince Rupert voters

Prince Rupert and area voters will not be required to have a vaccine passport to vote in advanced polling or on election day on Sept. 20.

“In consultation with Pubic Health [Services] Authority, we will not be requiring vaccine cards,” Andrea Marantz, spokesperson for Elections Canada and B.C., told The Northern View on Sept. 8.

Advanced voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the city on Sept. 10 until Sept. 13.

Advanced polling locations, as well as electing day voting locations information, can be found on your voter information card that has been sent in the mail. Advanced polling and election day voting locations may differ, so be sure to double check your voting location on the day of voting.

“That is the absolute best way,” Marantz said. “It’s very important that you know for sure where you go because you can only vote at advanced polls, or on polling day, you can only vote at your assigned polling place.”

If you have not received your voter information card, you can go online to election.ca and enter your postal code to find the correct information on where to vote. Voters can also call the public information line at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the election returning officer, William John Spat, at the local Elections Canada office at 125 First Ave. W., suite 115.

Elections Canada has consulted Public Health Canada for COVID-19 protocols and has made adjustments accordingly.

What voters can expect at the polls for COVID-19 protocols are: social distancing in the form of larger and more spacious voting location as well as social distancing markings on the floor, mask will be required for entry, hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exits with poll workers regularly sanitizing the area throughout the day, plexiglass barriers between electors and poll workers and all Elections Canada staff will be masked with some wearing face shields.

Norman Galimski | Journalist