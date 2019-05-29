Prince Rupert RCMP members train on quads in Seal Cove on May 29. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

UTV training for Prince Rupert RCMP members

Down at Seal Cove, 12 police officers are learning the basics on how to use a UTV while on duty

Prince Rupert RCMP members have been kicking up dust in Seal Cove as part of a two-day training program.

Twelve police officers are learning how to handle a two-seater UTV (utility task vehicle) on May 28-29.

“Every few years we put a course on for the members,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal.

The RCMP have one UTV in Hartley Bay, where the community is linked by a network of boardwalks.

UTVs and ATVs (all-terrain vehicle) are not used for general patrol in the Prince Rupert area.

“We have two ATVs here in the event that we have to utilize them for going up the mountain, or off road if we need to respond to an area where we can’t vehicles into,” Uppal said.

