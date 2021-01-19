Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Waterwoman Christie Jamieson was out for a stand up paddleboard this morning when a pod of transient orcas made a dramatic appearance in the Ucluelet Harbour.

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s the best adrenaline ever,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson, a former SUP instructor and whale watching industry staff, said she set out on the water at around 9:30 a.m. and was on her board for almost three hours. She said she was keeping a safe distance and wasn’t being aggressive or trying to paddle in the middle of the pod.

“At a certain point, they came my way. It’s not like I can paddle away from them. I’m not going to put my paddle in when they are coming towards me because that will look like a seal or a sea lion, so at that point you just have to sit there,” she said.

When the whales got close to her, she said she wasn’t scared, not even a little bit.

“I don’t get scared of them ever. It’s almost like I’d rather be in the water than on the board. I would love to be an underwater animal photographer. That would be my absolute dream,” Jamieson said.

“Every single time I see whales, it doesn’t matter if it’s orcas or humpbacks, greys, I always cry when I get that close to them. It’s probably the best feeling in the world just being close to wildlife at any point, I think that’s why we all live here.”

Icon Developments also captured the orca visit on video, and posted it to their Twitter account (@jamieiconcarson).

Jamieson says today was the best day of her life, “part two.” A few summers ago, she was treated to a similar killer whale encounter in the Ucluelet Harbour. She says she’s also paddled beside humpbacks.

Some locals raised concerns about boaters, including Jamieson on her self-propelled SUP, getting too close to the whales during the Jan. 19 appearance.

Under the Canada Shipping Act, it is the law to keep 200 metres away from killer whales in B.C. and the Pacific Ocean and keeping 400 metres away from all killer whales in southern B.C. coastal waters between Campbell River and just north of Ucluelet* (June 1 – May 31). Vessel operators will also be asked to turn off their echo sounders and turn engines to neutral idle, if safe to do so, when a whale is within 400 metres.


Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson watches a pod of orcas on Jan. 19, 2021 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photos)


