Updated information requested about Michael Kitchener

RCMP have issued a new photo of Kitchener, updating information as it is supplied

More information is requested in the disappearance of Michael Kitchener. In a second update, the Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating the man, who was reported missing on Oct. 23.

As new information is provided to the RCMP, public notifications are continuously being updated.

Kitchener was last seen on Oct. 22, running along Highway 16, in an eastbound direction, near the SPCA turn-off, at 6:30 p.m.

He was wearing grey sweatpants, was shirtless, and wearing black shoes.

Michael is a caucasian male, 21 years old, 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), 178 lbs (81 kg), blond hair and hazel eyes.

The disappearance is out of character, and the family and friends of Michael are hoping for a safe return.

Ground search and rescue, the Terrace Police Dog Service, Prince Rupert RCMP floatplane, West Coast Marine and the Coast Guard have been conducting an extensive search along Highway 16.

“As of right now, we are not encouraging any public search parties within the community. We want the public to reach out to us with any new information,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, told The Northern View.

If you may have seen Michael or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) in a second

 
