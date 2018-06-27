A photo of the Comstock Lake fire taken by a firefighter taken on June 26, 2018. Contributed photo

UPDATED: Comstock Lake now fire of note

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is zero per cent contained

UPDATED:

A fire information officer working on the Comstock Lake fire says that it was upgraded to a fire of note to provide more information to the public online.

Forrest Tower, the information officer for the Comstock Lake fire, says that fire has remained at 2,700 hectares over the last few days and is currently experiencing little growth.

“The rain a couple days ago really did help with suppression, so we aren’t seeing a lot of activity,” says Tower.

Tower said that wind yesterday led the crews on the ground to use airtankers on the northeast side of the fire. He added that although the flames grew moderately faster and more organized in some areas, the majority of the fire remains either at a smouldering or unorganized low burn.

He said that while there are structures in the area, they are not currently threatened.

Along with 107 firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment, there is also a structure protection unit on site. He added that as other fires slow down around the province, it is likely they’ll be allocated even more resources.

“We’re not anticipating that this is going to be a fire that we’ll have to deal with much longer,” says Tower.

ORIGINAL:

A 2,700 hectare fire northwest of Quesnel has been listed as a wildfire of note on the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

The fire is located approximately six kilometres north of Comstock Lake. According to the BC Wildfire Service website, there are currently 107 firefighters and three helicopters, as well as heavy equipment on the ground. The website also says the fire is zero per cent contained.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was slow moving and subdued from rain throughout the day on Sunday. The fire created smoke that could be seen in Prince George over the weekend.

More to come.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
