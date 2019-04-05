UPDATED: Bella Coola Harbour Board president clarifies DFO funding announcement

The press release is simply reiterating confirmed funding from several years ago, not adding more.

Dear Editor,

The Bella Coola Harbour Board would like to add some clarity to this press release published in the Thursday, March 21, 2019 edition of the Coast Mountain News as it is a bit confusing. The harbour has received funding over the past few summers for projects such as float realignment, pile-driving, breakwater work, and a new ramp.

The harbour is about to receive funding for a much needed electrical upgrade, and there is also a dredging project that is still in the planning stages. The press release is simply reiterating confirmed funding from several years ago, not adding any more.

The Bella Coola Harbour would like to thank the federal governments small craft harbours division for the funding as these are major infrastructure projects that the Bella Coola Harbour could simply not afford. What the board would also like people to know is that the Bella Coola Harbour board is a non-profit society that manages the Bella Coola Harbour for the federal government. We actually have very small operating budget to run the harbour, and rely heavily on grants and harbours users to pay moorage so that the harbour can continue to operate.

In the past few years the Bella Coola Harbour Board also purchased the old ice plant from the Nuxalk Nation and has been struggling to make necessary repairs just to operate it. The board believes that this plant is vital to the local commercial fishermen as well as fishermen from all over the coast. The board has been asking for donations to do some work on the plant, as well as other projects around the harbour that are not funded by the government, and we appreciate the donations.

Sincerely,

Garrett Newkirk

President BCHA

