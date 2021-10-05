(Black Press file)

UPDATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Pilot, who was the lone occupant, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed

One person has been killed in a helicopter crash on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

RCMP say the helicopter crashed around 2 p.m. Monday in an area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

Police say in a news release that witnesses in the area were first on the scene and while some of the debris was located, the pilot was not.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot, who was the lone occupant on the Kaman KMax helicopter, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed into the inlet.

The coast guard, the coroners service and the worker safety agency, WorksafeBC, are all investigating the cause and will attempt to recover the helicopter, though police say that may take some time as the water in the area is believed to be more than 150 metres deep.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Prince Rupert business refuses to pay taxes until water fixed
Next story
Former B.C. mayor-turned-driving-instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault

Just Posted

Owners of Hasami Hair Studio, Jason and Natsu Eleuterio, declared on Sept. 28, they are no longer paying taxes in protest of the reoccurring water advisories in the city. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert business refuses to pay taxes until water fixed

City council voted to pass the third reading of a rezoning application for a proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society affordable housing development on 11th Ave. E. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Affordable housing rezoning passed 3rd reading at emotional council meeting

The Lester Centre of the Arts was damaged by floods last month. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Lester Centre damage by flooding in Prince Rupert

The Treble with Covid will be one of 17 short films presented by the Prince Rupert Arts Council on Oct. 23. The Treble with Covid features music students at Charles Hays Secondary School, who kept on playing and learning during the pandemic. Band teacher Daniel Sim introduced them to a recording process that taught them new skills and honed their ability to listen and work collaboratively. (PRAC photo)
Prince Rupert Arts Council to Screen Mini Film Festival Celebrating Artists