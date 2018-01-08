Mariners Park was vandalized in the first days of 2018 less than two months after the brand new park was renovated and open to the public. (Tyler Portelance photo)

UPDATE: Vandalism suspects too young to be charged

Six youths were arrested in relation to vandalism at Mariners Park

Some of the youths arrested for the vandalism at Mariners Park are younger than 12 years old — too young to be charged with a crime.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, an individual has to be 12 years old or older to be charged in court. While some of the six youths are above the age threshold, the age of the suspects complicates the judicial process and what consequences the involved parties can face.

“We’re trying to work together with the city and also the youths to try to come up with a best-case scenario here,” Prince Rupert RCMP Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “We’re collaborating right now just given the circumstances. It’s still to be determined.”

READ MORE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized

 


