UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Two people died attempting to cross a creek south of Campbell River yesterday morning, Campbell River RCMP confirm.

A third person was found uninjured shortly after emergency crews were called to an incident involving three people on an ATV near woods Creek.

“Upon attendance, the (RCMP) members learned that three people were swept away attempting to cross the creek,” Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard said this morning after the search concluded. “One of those people were found uninjured. Another person was located deceased and recovery efforts went on throughout the day to try and locate the third person.”

The search was suspended last night due to concern for volunteers working in the dark. The search resumed this morning at first light. The third person was located deceased today and their body was recovered.

The search effort involved Campbell River RCMP, Campbell River Search and Rescue, Campbell River Fire Rescue, Canadian Coast Guard and 442 Squadron from CFB Comox.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition
Next story
Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Just Posted

Cause of Kitkatla seaplane crash released

TSB report on seaplane crash during a water landing in May 2016, Inland Air has since changed policy

UPDATE: Coal train derailment near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment in Northern B.C.

Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

Kurka keeps thing official

The longtime hockey referee has been on the ice in Prince Rupert for more than 30 years

Rampaging toward the playoffs

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Terrace River Kings 8-5 on Jan. 20

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Most Read