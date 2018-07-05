UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

BNSF tracks just south the 24 Avenue walkway the morning after a teenager was killed when he was struck by a passenger train. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A teenager is dead after being struck by a passenger train in Crescent Beach Wednesday night.

Police confirmed a male youth was hit shortly after 10 p.m. and was dead when officers arrived.

The victim’s age and name haven’t been released at this time, however, Peace Arch News has learned he was a 15-year-old student at a South Surrey high school.

“Surrey RCMP is currently investigating the matter and the investigation is still in its early stages,” noted an RCMP release. “There are multiple witnesses that are being interviewed in order to create a clear picture of the incident.”

Police tape near the stairs leading up to 24 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

According to one witness, the victim was among a group of around 50 teens who had gathered on the beach near the Christopherson Stairs, which lead to the waterfront from the foot of 24 Avenue. He was crossing the tracks towards the beach when he was hit.

The impact of the train threw the teen “as if he was hit by a car,” the witness said.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and search-and-rescue crews responded, along with the Coast Guard Hovercraft. The coroner also attended.

Thursday morning, a green lei hung on a bush near the tracks, next to a black camping chair. In the bush behind the chair, a smashed cellphone with a photo of two teens on the back was found by a PAN reporter shortly after 8 a.m. The phone is being turned over to police.

A chair and lei found Thursday morning near the scene of where a teenager was struck by a passenger train. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Wednesday evening, a passenger aboard the Amtrak Cascades 518 told the North Delta Reporter the northbound train came to an abrupt stop at around 10 p.m., just after crossing the Canada/U.S. border.

Evan Hagedorn – a recently graduated journalism student who interned with the Reporter this spring – said an Amtrak employee told passengers that there was an emergency on the tracks.

Emergency crews could be seen outside the train shortly after, and passengers were provided with a more detailed update roughly half an hour later, Hagedorn said.

“They came over the speaker and then they said that there was a group of teenagers on the beach and then a group of them on the tracks, and we had struck one of them. They were on the tracks and then we struck one of them and then that’s why we were stopped,” he said.

Hagedorn said that in a subsequent update at around 11:24 p.m., passengers were informed that the coroner was on route, and that the train’s engineer, conductor and witnesses to the accident had been interviewed by investigators.

The train was delayed 4½ hours.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas told PAN the tragedy is the first train fatality on BNSF tracks in B.C. this year. There have been nine in Washington State.

“This is the first of the year in British Columbia,” Melonas said Thursday. “That’s one too many.”

Crews have been “aggressively” patrolling the tracks between White Rock and Crescent Beach, he said, noting 15 violation tickets for trespassing were issued in the two days prior to the tragedy.

“We’re going to be out again today,” Melonas said Thursday.

“We’re going to be aggressively patrolling, not to be bullies, but to save lives.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surrey General investigation Unit at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting Surrey file number 2018-96971.



