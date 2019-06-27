(Stock photo)

UPDATE: Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert now in custody

Suspect turned himself in after RCMP opened an investigation into the weapon-related incident

A suspect at-large turned himself in to the RCMP on Thursday, June 27, after the police opened an investigation searching for the man involved in a weapons-related incident on Wednesday, June 26.

On Wednesday one person had been taken into custody, and one suspect remained at-large, after an isolated incident broke out on Third Ave. West and Sixth St. Around 2:30 p.m. RCMP officers responded to the fight but by the time police arrived, the suspect who is now in custody, had fled the scene.

READ MORE: Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert after isolated incident on Third and Sixth breaks out

The two suspects will appear before the court in August for a weapons-related offence and the specific charges are expected to be laid in a couple of days.

Cpl. Stephen Senuita of the Prince Rupert RCMP said that this was an isolated incident and not a random attack on the public, after rumors had been circulating on social media that the person at-large was running around town carrying an axe.

The RCMP cannot at this time cannot reveal more information as the investigation into the details of the encounter is still ongoing.

READ MORE: UTV training for Prince Rupert RCMP members

READ MORE: RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in Prince Rupert residence

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre
Next story
Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Just Posted

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

Patty Barki contemplated shutting down her business after construction began on McBride again

UPDATE: Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert now in custody

Suspect turned himself in after RCMP opened an investigation into the weapon-related incident

Prince Rupert high school trending upward on Fraser Institute’s rankings

SD52 superintendent Irene LaPierre says it’s just a number

Port Edward council: Fire chief receives honour, city still $1 million in debt for school

Port Edward reviews 2018 Statement of Financial Information (SOFI), fire department at capacity

PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter for Prince Rupert grads

Pacific Coast School, Class of 2019

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Most Read