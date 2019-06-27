UPDATE: Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert now in custody

Suspect turned himself in after RCMP opened an investigation into the weapon-related incident

A suspect at-large turned himself in to the RCMP on Thursday, June 27, after the police opened an investigation searching for the man involved in a weapons-related incident on Wednesday, June 26.

On Wednesday one person had been taken into custody, and one suspect remained at-large, after an isolated incident broke out on Third Ave. West and Sixth St. Around 2:30 p.m. RCMP officers responded to the fight but by the time police arrived, the suspect who is now in custody, had fled the scene.

The two suspects will appear before the court in August for a weapons-related offence and the specific charges are expected to be laid in a couple of days.

Cpl. Stephen Senuita of the Prince Rupert RCMP said that this was an isolated incident and not a random attack on the public, after rumors had been circulating on social media that the person at-large was running around town carrying an axe.

The RCMP cannot at this time cannot reveal more information as the investigation into the details of the encounter is still ongoing.

