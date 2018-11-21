UPDATE: RCMP take one person into custody for fatal hit and run

No charges have yet to be made in ongoing investigation

Police have announced they now have one person in custody in relation to the fatal hit and run this past weekend that killed Cameron Kerr.

The individual was taken in at approximately 1:30 p.m. today.

Charges have yet to be laid and the investigation is still ongoing.

Major developments in the case took place thanks to public tips. A Ford F350 with damage consistent with the collision, that is believed to be the suspect vehicle, was located on Haida Gwaii.

Police are confident that they have identified the suspect driver responsible for the fatality, who is from the Lower Mainland area.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

Overall, seven individuals have been questioned by police to determine their exact roles in the event. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers have been seized as part of this investigation.

One boat trailer is believed to have been abandoned after the incident.

Kerr was walking east against traffic on Hwy 16 in the early hours of Nov. 18. It’s believed the pickup struck him between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friends say Kerr was attending the wake of one of his close friends in New Remo. Having consumed alcohol, he chose to walk home.

His body was found in a ditch around noon the same day.

Police are still investigating this collision and anyone with information who has not already spoken with police are asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

