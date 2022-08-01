UPDATE: Prince Rupert boil water notice downgraded to water quality advisory

Water for children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems should still be boiled

A City of Prince Rupert boil water notice has been downgraded to a water quality advisory. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A boil water notice issued by the City of Prince Rupert has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

“A water quality advisory indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice,” the advisory states adding it is a precautionary measure aimed at residents considered most at risk.

These residents include: children and infants under the age of two years, those aged 65 years and older; and people with weakened immune systems.

The advisory recommends for these residents, water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute, then cooled and stored in a food safe container.

Alternatively, it suggests using bottled water.

The City is also requesting that owners of public facilities should post the water quality advisory at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public or that the fountains and taps should be turned off.





