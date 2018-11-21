PICTURED: Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a hit and run near Terrace on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

There has been major development in the fatal hit and run that took the life of Terrace resident Cameron Kerr last weekend.

Through public tips late Tuesday afternoon, a Ford F350 with damage consistent with the collision, and believed to be the suspect vehicle, has been located on Haida Gwaii. Police are confident that they have identified the suspect driver responsible for the fatality, who is from the Lower Mainland area.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

Overall, seven individuals have been questioned by police to determine their exact roles in the event. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers have been seized as part of this investigation.

Kerr was walking east against traffic on Hwy 16 in the early hours of Nov. 18. It’s believed the pickup struck him between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friends say Kerr was attending the wake of one of his close friends in New Remo. Having consumed alcohol, he chose to walk home.

Police are still investigating this collision and anyone with information who has not already spoken with police are asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Just Posted

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert taxi services not worried about ride-hailing services

Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft will be available in B.C. with insurance by the end of 2019

Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

“Stand up and be a human.” Those were the only words that… Continue reading

“Canada Post is cancelling Christmas,” says Rupert’s union president

CUPW rejected Canada Posts proposed ‘cooling off’ period on Nov. 19

Gwaii Haanas celebrates new Land-Sea-People plan

Forty per cent of Gwaii Haanas marine areas protected under new, integrated plan

VIDEO: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Sea lion tangled in rope on Vancouver Island

Marine debris is a ‘significant problem’ for marine wildlife

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr in Alberta

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Most Read