Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

PICTURED: Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a hit and run near Terrace on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)

There has been major development in the fatal hit and run that took the life of Terrace resident Cameron Kerr last weekend.

Through public tips late Tuesday afternoon, a Ford F350 with damage consistent with the collision, and believed to be the suspect vehicle, has been located on Haida Gwaii. Police are confident that they have identified the suspect driver responsible for the fatality, who is from the Lower Mainland area.

Overall, seven individuals have been questioned by police to determine their exact roles in the event. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers have been seized as part of this investigation.

Kerr was walking east against traffic on Hwy 16 in the early hours of Nov. 18. It’s believed the pickup struck him between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friends say Kerr was attending the wake of one of his close friends in New Remo. Having consumed alcohol, he chose to walk home.

Police are still investigating this collision and anyone with information who has not already spoken with police are asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



