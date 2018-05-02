UPDATE: Navigational antenna aboard cargo ship damaged by quay crane

Xin Shanghai had finished unloading its cargo at Fairview Container Terminal when it was hit

The Xin Shanghai was still docked at the Fairview Container Terminal after its navigational antenna made contact with a quay crane. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A navigational antenna has been damaged on a cargo ship at Fairview Container Terminal, and the vessel won’t be able to leave until the equipment is fixed.

DP World confirmed the antenna and a quay crane at the terminal collided while the crane was repositioning on May 1, at 1:46 p.m. The cargo aboard Xin Shanghai had already been unloaded.

Cranes continue to operate on Seamax Norwalk at Fairview North, but the cranes have been lifted for the Xin Shanghai.

In a statement, DP World’s manager of marketing and communications Angela Kirkham said, “The incident has had no other impact to Fairview container terminal operations.”

