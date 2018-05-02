The Xin Shanghai was still docked at the Fairview Container Terminal after its navigational antenna made contact with a quay crane. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

UPDATE: Navigational antenna aboard cargo ship damaged by quay crane

Xin Shanghai had finished unloading its cargo at Fairview Container Terminal when it was hit

A navigational antenna has been damaged on a cargo ship at Fairview Container Terminal, and the vessel won’t be able to leave until the equipment is fixed.

DP World confirmed the antenna and a quay crane at the terminal collided while the crane was repositioning on May 1, at 1:46 p.m. The cargo aboard Xin Shanghai had already been unloaded.

READ MORE: Vessel potentially damaged at Fairview Container Terminal

Cranes continue to operate on Seamax Norwalk at Fairview North, but the cranes have been lifted for the Xin Shanghai.

In a statement, DP World’s manager of marketing and communications Angela Kirkham said, “The incident has had no other impact to Fairview container terminal operations.”

READ MORE: Propane-like odour temporarily halts work at Fairview Container Terminal


