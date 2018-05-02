UPDATE: Navigational antenna aboard cargo ship damaged by quay crane

A navigational antenna has been damaged on a cargo ship at Fairview Container Terminal, and the vessel won’t be able to leave until the equipment is fixed.
DP World confirmed the antenna and a quay crane at the terminal collided while the crane was repositioning on May 1, at 1:46 p.m. The cargo aboard Xin Shanghai had already been unloaded.
Cranes continue to operate on Seamax Norwalk at Fairview North, but the cranes have been lifted for the Xin Shanghai.
In a statement, DP World’s manager of marketing and communications Angela Kirkham said, “The incident has had no other impact to Fairview container terminal operations.”
keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter