UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in location Tova Wood, who has been missing since Monday, Nov. 2. Family and friends are concerned for her well-being. (Terrace RCMP handout)

UPDATE: Terrace RCMP have confirmed that Tova Wood has been found and is now safe. Original story remains below.

Terrace RCMP are appealing to the public for help locating a missing person.

Tova Wood was reported missing Monday, Nov. 2. She was reported missing after leaving Mills Memorial Hospital “without consent,” according to a Terrace RCMP press release.

Family and friends are worried.

She is a caucasian woman, 5 ft. 1 in. tall and 145 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair dyed auburn (or dark red).

Police are asking the public to call in with any information that may be of help. Information can be submitted to the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.