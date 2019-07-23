UPDATE: Missing Alberta couple visiting Prince Rupert found

The missing man and woman that were reported missing from Prince Rupert on Monday have been located and are safe in St. Albert, Alberta, confirmed the Prince Rupert RCMP.
The RCMP requested the public’s assistance with locating the missing Alberta couple, Roderick and Helen Giffin, who were last seen on Monday checking out of a hotel in the 900-block of Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert, B.C.
“The Prince Rupert RCMP want to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter