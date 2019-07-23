Roderick and Helen Giffin, were thought to be missing after being last seen in Prince Rupert on Monday. They are found and safe in St. Albert, Alberta. (RCMP)

UPDATE: Missing Alberta couple visiting Prince Rupert found

Roderick and Helen Giffin are safe in St. Albert, Alberta

The missing man and woman that were reported missing from Prince Rupert on Monday have been located and are safe in St. Albert, Alberta, confirmed the Prince Rupert RCMP.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert RCMP looking for missing Alberta couple

The RCMP requested the public’s assistance with locating the missing Alberta couple, Roderick and Helen Giffin, who were last seen on Monday checking out of a hotel in the 900-block of Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert, B.C.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP want to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

READ MORE: Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

