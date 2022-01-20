UPDATE: Hwy 16 vehicle incident near Usk cleared

Hwy 16 is closed in both directions from around three kilometres east of Terrace to 24 kilometres west of Cedarvale due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Andolfatto/Facebook) Hwy 16 is closed in both directions from around three kilometres east of Terrace to 24 kilometres west of Cedarvale due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Andolfatto/Facebook)

UPDATE: According to a DriveBC update at 1:42 p.m., the incident on Hwy 16 has been cleared.

Highway 16 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident near Usk.

According to the Terrace RCMP, there were three vehicles involved — a loaded logging truck, a fuel truck and a pick up truck. There were no injuries, and there is no leaking to report from the fuel truck.

A DriveBC update at 11:16 a.m. today (Jan. 20), said the highway is closed between Crescent St. and Maintenance Boundary SA26 and an assessment is in progress. Drive BC’s next update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Drivers should expect delays.