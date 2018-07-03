Update: Delayed Haida Gwaii ferry expected to sail at 4 p.m. today

(Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

BC Ferries expects the delayed Northern Adventure ferry will sail for Haida Gwaii at 4 p.m. today once its fire-detection gear is fixed.

A malfunction in the equipment kept the ferry stuck at the Prince Rupert dock this long weekend, missing two fully booked round trips on Sunday and Monday.

Darin Guenette, BC Ferries’ public affairs manager, says a technician with the manufacturer flew in from Miami on Tuesday morning to replace the problem gear.

“We expect that he’ll be on board, he’ll make the fix, and we can sail from four o’clock today,” Guenette said.

“Essentially, they’ll replace everything and so it will be brand-new. It doesn’t require sea trials, so as soon as you fix it you just go.”

BC Ferries hoped to move some of the drop trailers stranded in Prince Rupert yesterday by tug and barge, particularly the refrigerated ones that carry groceries to Haida Gwaii. A barge operator was ready to go, but the weather was too rough to cross the Hecate Strait.

After the Northern Adventure departs Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at 4 p.m. today (Tuesday, July 3), the next sailing will leave Haida Gwaii at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

More sailings are scheduled for Wednesday, with one departing Prince Rupert at 2 p.m. and then departing Haida Gwaii at 11 p.m. in the evening.

On Thursday, July 5, the Northern Adventure will resume its regular schedule, departing Prince Rupert at 10 a.m.

