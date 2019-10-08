UPDATE: Boil water notice for section of Prince Rupert removed

Residents living in Section 2 were advised to heat their water before drinking

The boil water notice for residents living in the Atlin, Graham, Second Ave. West area (Section 2) of Prince Rupert has been removed.

”Flushing of the system has now removed bacteriological coliforms that were the original subject of the notice,” stated the city.

The city suspects the water quality issue can be attributed to low flows, oversized piping and recent storm surges.

“As a preventative measure, the city will continue to conduct flushing of the lines in that area,” they stated in their release.

Section 2 under the boil water notice includes:

  • The 1400-block to 1900-block of Second Ave. West;
  • Graham Ave.;
  • Atlin Ave.;
  • Moresby Ave.;
  • Van Arsdol St.;
  • Alpine Drive;
  • Twelfth St.;
  • Thirteenth St.;
  • Fourteenth St.;
  • Fifteenth St.;
  • Sixteenth St. and
  • Seventeenth St.

The city said they will continue to monitor the test result with Northern Health and will notify residents should future action be required.

