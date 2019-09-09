One person has now been arrested after a van flipped over on Highway 16 on Friday morning. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

UPDATE: Arrest made in single vehicle crash on Highway 16

RCMP say alcohol may have played a factor in the vehicle roll-over

RCMP are saying that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash that took place on the highway just outside of Prince Rupert on Friday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the accident in the northbound lane just north of the Galloway Rapids Bridge late Friday morning. The van had flipped over and come to a rest on the side of the road.

The driver of the van, an adult male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was outside of the vehicle when emergency services arrived, and taken away for treatment.

He was later arrested and subsequently released, pending a future court date. RCMP said there is evidence to suggest he may face impaired driving charges.

The van was towed away after being turned right-side up. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Firefighters clean debris from the side of the road. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Traffic was slowed in both directions as emergency services worked at the crash site. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

