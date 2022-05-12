Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you into complacency if you have travel plans over the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass in the West Kootenay.

The warning for Highway 3 calls for up to 10 cm of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 900 metres Thursday before rising again on Friday.

Up to five cm of snow is also expected on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Up-to-date road condition information can be found at drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenaySnowtravel

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Surrey killer hunted for stranger to rob to get money for meth
Next story
B.C. mother fails in appeal of 15-year sentence for her daughter’s murder

Just Posted

Port City Spirits, a proposed distillery with accessory lounge and tasting room, has applied for a zoning amendment for its Fraser Str. location. John Farrell, Kent Orton, Andrea Pollock, and Ray Pederson sampling some goods in a photo from the company’s social media page (Photo: supplied)
Public hearing for downtown craft distillery zoning amendment

DFO issues warning to stay proper distance from whales. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boaters are reminded to give whales space

In this file photo, government leaders hold up copies of the Nisga’a Final Agreement which officially came into effect on May 11, 2000. From the left, B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh, Nisga’a Lisims Government president Joe Gosnell and Robert Nault, the federal minister of Indian affairs. (File photo, The Terrace Standard)
Nisga’a Nation marks 22nd anniversary of landmark treaty

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press - Adrian Wyld)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons