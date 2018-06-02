Dario Bartoli. (RCMP handout photo)

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Crime Stoppers has listed the 2014 homicide of Surrey teen Dario Bartoli as its “Crime of the Week,” starting June 3.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2014, Bartoli, 15, and a 14-year-old friend were assaulted in Bakerview Park (1845 154 St.) by a group of youths, in what police described as an “alcohol-fueled altercation that turned tragic,” at the time.

“Bartoli and his friend were beaten; but, they managed to run to a residence in the 15600 block of 18th Ave, where the police and emergency services personnel were summoned,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Bartoli, who was in critical condition and “bleeding profusely,” was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

“It’s been over three years, and although this is still an open and active case, thus far it has not been solved and no arrests have been made,” Crime Stoppers said.

Following his death, friends and family of Bartoli have organized an event called Dario Jam in the past, raising money for the Semiahmoo Animal League Inc., which helps at-risk children. Each year, the ebent celebrated his passion for skateboarding and BMX.

Bartoli’s mother, June Iida, is suing the province and a 911 dispatcher for her son’s wrongful death.

According to court documents, filed in 2017, Iida alleges negligence on the part of the dispatcher who fielded the call for help early Dec. 13, 2014 “caused and/or contributed” to the death of her son.

Anyone with information on the case, “no matter how small it may be,” is encouraged by Crime Stoppers to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Just Posted

Courtenay’s new rainbow sidewalk vandalized

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Irene LaPierre of School District No. 83 will step into the role on August 1.

MVP of the Week: Leah Anderson

Leah Anderson takes Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics athletes to the next level

Do you agree with the federal government’s $4.5B pipeline purchase?

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets

The last service of Prince Rupert’s First Presbyterian Church

93 years later, the historic North Coast church was decommissioned on May 30

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Most Read