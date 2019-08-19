(goodfreephotos.com)

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

A blast of unseasonable, snowy weather has forced the closure of one provincial park in northeastern British Columbia and prompted a recommendation to stay away from two others, but conditions are expected to ease soon.

A storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park regions on the weekend.

An Environment Canada snowfall warning calling for a further four centimetres was still in effect this morning.

A notice posted on the Facebook page of Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park says the park was closed on Sunday and will remain so until further notice because the heavy, wet snow brought down numerous trees and more could come down.

The park borders the Alaska Highway just south of the Yukon boundary and is home to the largest natural hot springs in Canada.

The message tells travellers that the BC Parks website will be updated as soon as safety around the hot springs has been addressed.

It also says similar conditions mean travelling is not advised in the nearby Muncho Lake or Stone Mountain provincial parks.

With temperatures forecast to climb to 18 C by Wednesday, parks officials responding to campers’ online questions say the snow should melt quickly and normal service should resume as soon as downed trees are cleared.

READ MORE: It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole
Next story
Canadian woman focusing on memories shared with slain fiance: New Zealand police

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

Former national team members hit the field with local players during weekly games

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Colleen Hermanson began working in social services as early as 1968

Snickers and Superheroes at Udderfest

Fantasy and frivolity the Friday festival offerings

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read