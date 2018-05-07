United Way stops in Prince Rupert during Northern BC tour

Project manager William Pettersson, CEO Roberta Squire and Mayor Lee Brain met during United Way of Northern BC’s tour to 20 communities. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The wheels on the bus rolled into Prince Rupert on May 4, as United Way of Northern British Columbia tours 20 communities. The fundraising organization’s mission is to see their work from the ground, in the communities they impact and to hear first-hand what can improve.

The RV parked outside of city hall as the CEO, Roberta Squire, met with Mayor Lee Brain.

“We wanted to hear from your mayor and council about some of the gaps that they see in Prince Rupert, which will help my community investment review panel put money back into Prince Rupert. We believe that it’s important that someone from the region has a voice and a say in that,” Squire said on her way to the coastal city.

They’re also promoting their online 50/50 raffle, where someone could win $50,000 and the other half would go back into northern communities. The draw will be on June 14.

In Prince Rupert, United Way of Northern BC funds bc211.ca and the 24-hour crisis line. The organization helps other charities hold fundraisers.

“It really takes away from their capacity when they have to go market and fundraise,” Squire said. “They need to know that we’re there for them.

“We’re just letting these communities know that they’re not forgotten,” she added.

Their mandate is that donated money should stay local. Since they also operate regionally, funds outside of certain districts can also be channelled into communities.

“The main part of it is what is donated in Prince Rupert, stays in Prince Rupert.”

keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

