The Prince George University of Northern B.C. campus. (Photo courtesy UNBC)

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

The University of Northern British Columbia says it will provide a non-refundable financial credit to all students who have been out of class since a strike by faculty began earlier this month.

A post on the university’s website says the value of the credit depends on the length of the strike, and that that will be determined once a new contract is reached with about 180 faculty at the Prince George-based university.

The notice informs students that if classes resume on or before next Tuesday, the semester will be extended to Dec. 14 and final exams will be cancelled or delayed, but if job action continues past Dec. 3, the semester will pick up in January, delaying the new term.

Wages are a key issue in the strike involving professors and other faculty who walked out Nov. 7, after being without a contract since June.

Talks stalled over the weekend, but a social media post issued by the union says it remains ready to negotiate this week.

READ MORE: B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

About 3,500 students in Prince George and at satellite campuses in Terrace, Prince Rupert, Quesnel and Fort St. John are affected by the dispute, the second in four years at the university after a two-week strike ended in March 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020
Next story
Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Just Posted

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Schouw-ing what’s possible

Martin Schouw recently made the grueling run from Terrace to Rupert — with some help from his friends

Nations coming together: Haida pole raised at opening of Heiltsuk Big House

‘Haida/Heiltsuk Peace Pole’ part of ceremony marking return of spiritual centre in Bella Bella

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

IN OUR OPINION: It’s Christmas all year round in Giving Prince Rupert

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have but that deserves some reiterating

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Most Read