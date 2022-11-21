Inna Fomina, who came to Canada to take refuge from the war in Ukraine, stands with her son Adrian Derevianko, 10-month-old, outside their home in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Inna Fomina, who came to Canada to take refuge from the war in Ukraine, stands with her son Adrian Derevianko, 10-month-old, outside their home in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ukrainian refugees embrace peace and quiet in Canada as war rages on

Inna Fomina’s story one of horror and displacement, but also one of hope and resilience

Inna Fomina is keeping a watchful eye on her one-year-old son Adrian as he plays in peaceful contentment on a carpet at an improvised space in western Ottawa.

Less than two months after mother and son arrived in Canada after the war in Ukraine forced them to flee, she’s been savouring the peace and quiet of her new home.

Fomina is visiting the café and drop-in centre, which was opened by the local Canadian Ukrainian community to help refugees like her.

“It’s another planet here,” she said with a smile.

“Everything is so big: houses, cars.”

Her story is one of horror and displacement, but also one of hope and resilience.

The young mother has moved around frequently in recent months.

She’s originally from Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, on the banks of the Dnipro River. The city suffered heavy bombardment from Russian forces.

While she fled the bombs with her son, her husband remained behind and continues to work in the IT field. As a fighting-age man, he can’t leave.

Fomina never believed war was truly possible until the moment it began in February, she told The Canadian Press.

“My father joked about it,” she said.

But one morning, at 6 a.m., she got the call from her mother-in-law: Kharkiv was under attack.

“I thought it would only last a few days,” she said. She was wrong.

Her parents’ village was partially destroyed. They fled. Fomina and her family briefly lived in an apartment with then two-month-old Adrian, but she ultimately decided to flee her bombed city and seek refuge in Canada.

“We were going to have to start from zero one day,” she said.

Her journey began with a trip to western Ukraine, then a 32-hour bus ride from Lviv to Lyon, in France.

The reason for that trip, she said, was to fulfill the complex criteria needed for admittance to Canada. That included submitting biometric data, which she said could not be accomplished from Ukraine or Poland.

It took her six months to get the proper paperwork before she was able to make the move to Canada at the beginning of October.

Fomina and her son are living in a small apartment and receiving help from the network of Ukrainian Canadians who opened the café. She’s hoping for a job in the computer science field.

One recent day, the café was presenting a documentary on the Ukrainian resistance, in association with the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa.

Sitting at the bar was Borys Syrskyj, a 69-year-old retired soldier. He wanted to enlist in Ukraine, but was refused because of his age. Now, he volunteers at the café.

Some six million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring Poland, according to Anton Struwe, another volunteer. Some chose to stay there, while many others have left, or planned to.

The groups helping the refugees in Canada have their hands full: the newcomers need food, housing, furniture, jobs, schools and more.

At the café, a doctor who went to Ukraine in the spring to help the wounded stops by to offer his services to the newcomers who need a consultation. A worker takes down his name for future reference.

“Every pair of hands can help,” Syrskyj says.

—Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

RELATED: B.C. premier urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for Canada

ImmigrationrefugeeUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief
Next story
BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside the Ocean Centre Mall where a serious incident left one person dead and another in critical condition, on Nov. 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Millar Time - Gifts Left Over
Millar Time – Gifts Left Over

From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)
Terrace arts festival takes home Lieutenant Governor’s award

David and Amanda Horvath look over the looming cliff of a landslide behind their home at 5412 McConnell Crescent in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
Light at the end of the tunnel for Terrace landslide victims