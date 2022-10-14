Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

UK climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

No discernible damage caused to the glass-covered painting

Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,” the force said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

ArtClimate change

Previous story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution
Next story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan