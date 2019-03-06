UK airline says female flight attendants no longer have to wear makeup

Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees.

Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

