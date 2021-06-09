UFAWU-Unifor stated on June 8 that there is no evidence of commercial fishing fleet overfishing for salmon. A salmon being weighed in Prince Rupert during the correct season in 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

UFAWU-Unifor stated on June 8 that there is no evidence of commercial fishing fleet overfishing for salmon. A salmon being weighed in Prince Rupert during the correct season in 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

UFAWU-Unifor responds to DFO’s Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative

Union states there is no evidence of overfishing in the commercial fleet

United Fisherman and Allied Workers Union – UNIFOR has responded with deep concerns to the same-day announcement by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) introduction of the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), on June 8.

The UFAWU-Unifor responded that it is deeply troubled by the dire state of the commercial salmon industry, albeit very appreciative that DFO is addressing the current plight.

The initiative “aims to curb historic declines in key Pacific salmon stock and rebuild species to a sustainable level,” the DFO stated in a media release. The PSSI is based on four key pillars: Conservation and stewardship; Enhanced hatchery production; harvest transformation; and integrated management and collaboration.

“It is crucial that steps are taken to save B.C. salmon,” the union stated.

“While it is evident that salmon are in a state of crisis, so are B.C.’s harvesters — DFO has a responsibility to both salmon fishermen and industry workers.”

Under the$647.1 million PSSI, the federal government committed to working in partnership with local organizations and groups in its development and delivery.

“We will be working closely with Indigenous communities, harvester, recreational fishers, industry environmental organizations and Provincial and territorial partners to advance actions under each pillar to stabilize the species, and to support a more modern, sustainable and economically resilient sector,” Bernadette Jordan Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Cost guard stated in the DFO release.

“The strategy will represent the largest-ever government investments in the efforts to save Pacific Salmon, and aims to stop the declines now while helping re-build populations over the longer term,” DFO stated.

However, the fishermens’ union stated there is no evidence of overfishing by the commercial fleet.

“Rather it is current policies, combined with a lack of salmon fishing that has created a crisis.”

A comprehensive list of recommendations on the future of B.C. commercial salmon fishing has been outlined in the recently released Future of B.C. Commercial Fishing Report, UFAWU-Unifor said.

“Fisherman are in absolute agreement that there is no productive relationship between active fishermen and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. This must change,” the union stated.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Just Posted

UFAWU-Unifor stated on June 8 that there is no evidence of commercial fishing fleet overfishing for salmon. A salmon being weighed in Prince Rupert during the correct season in 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UFAWU-Unifor responds to DFO’s Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative

Union states there is no evidence of overfishing in the commercial fleet

Left to right: Kitimat biker, Jim Manson with Diversity Morgan’s parents Mike Wilson, Charmaine Scodane and brother at Skeena Mall parking. Riders across northwest B.C. came together to honour 15-year-old Morgan who was found dead in Kitimat last week. ( Binny Paul/ Terrace Standard)
VIDEO: Kitimat teenager’s death gets northwest B.C. riders to rally against bullying

Motorcycle riders joined parents of 15-year-old Diversity Morgan in Terrace

Artist's illustration of the proposed floating Cedar LNG location situated just off the Bish Creek Forest Service Road outside of Kitimat. (Cedar LNG illustration)
New partner buys into proposed Cedar LNG project

Pembina acquiring 50 per cent stake

The Home Owners Grant has a new application process for which steps have been mailed with the residential property tax bills. Payments and applications are due according to the information provided by the City of Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New procedure for Home Owners Grant in Prince Rupert

Municipalities no longer oversee the applications - the province does

Hancock Wildlife Foundation in Surrey wants to document Loki’s exploits. The public is being asked for assistance in providing photos of the new Prince Rupert resident. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)
Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

Most Read