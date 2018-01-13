Credit: UBCO

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

A UBC Okanagan professor’s practice has been placed under supervision with a particular focus on “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Dr. Stephen Porter has been placed under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a particular focus on boundary issues, power differentials, sexual harassment, professionalism and doing no harm, according to a statement issued by the College of Psychologists.

Porter is not allowed to supervise students, researchers, and volunteers and must provide letters of apology to unnamed complainants.

According to UBCO, Porter “has agreed to step aside from his teaching duties. He will continue to be engaged in his other academic responsibilities.”

And “for privacy reasons, we cannot further discuss the details of individual personnel matters.”

The details of the incident or incidents have not been released.

On UBCO’s website, Porter’s list of teaching includes forensic psychology, psychopathy, violence and personality theory.

Porter could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii
Next story
Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Just Posted

Junior Rainmakers cruise to victory

Charles Hays junior basketball team beat Coast Tsimshian 92-44

Shames Mountain named one of the world’s Top 10 ski resorts

The UK magazine listed Shames alongside Whistler and hills in Italy, Japan and Austria

Heart of Our City — A taste of North Coast life

Craig Outhet never expected to stay on the North Coast for so long

Province seeks public opinion on poverty

The Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is travelling across B.C.

Prince Rupert SPCA needs more donations

The animal shelter released their wishlist for 2018

This Week Podcast – Episode 67

Hosts Chelsea and Keili discuss curling, brewing and all the news highlights in Prince Rupert

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Hunting regulation changes up for public feedback

Many changes include more vehicle prohibitions in Telkwa Mountain area and less mule deer hunting.

Most Read