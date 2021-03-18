UBC Okanagan. (File)

UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

A UBC Okanagan student has been charged with voyeurism.

Sari Siyam was charged for the alleged March 2020 offence after CBC News reported the victim’s allegations and subsequent interactions with police.

The woman told CBC she caught a man filming her with his cellphone in a co-ed bathroom at the school. She claimed when she reported the incident to the police, Const. Ryan Routley persuaded her not to pursue charges for the sake of the suspect’s future livelihood.

Later, an officer with the Kelowna RCMP’s sex crimes unit took on the file and recommended the suspect be charged.

Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29.

