U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

President Joe Biden says the United States plans to provide Canada with more help in procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden says he spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the subject.

He says the White House is looking at what to do with vaccines that aren’t currently in use in the U.S.

That’s likely a reference to the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, which has been approved for use by Health Canada but not by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and gave 2.5 million doses to Mexico.

The president says he spoke with Trudeau today for about half an hour, describing him as someone who is working hard to help his country deal with the pandemic.

