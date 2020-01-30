This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travellers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials said that health workers and people who have been in contact with the latest patient are being monitored for symptoms.

“We anticipated this,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert. “The kind of contact that you have in a household is very close and very prolonged. That’s the kind of circumstance where we would anticipate a virus such as this could be transmitted.”

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

READ MORE: Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

The other U.S. cases are in Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plane to help 156 Canadians leave China awaits Chinese approval: official
Next story
Truck driver charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 11-year-old boy

Just Posted

UPDATED: Ferries in dock, high winds, toppled trees

Wind warnings for North Coast region, toppled tress and ferries in dock

Influenza confirmed in Prince Rupert, but it is not coronavirus

Northern Health advise the influenza out break in Prince Rupert is not coronavirus

UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Flu outbreak in Prince Rupert, patients told to go elsewhere

An influenza outbreak have been declared by the medical officer at Northern Health.

Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Gusts ready to hit the communities at 120 km/h as Wednesday evening falls

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

WEB POLL: Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Over $2 million in funding given to projects for wood waste recovery

These grants were announced in Prince George Thursday and have been given to four projects.

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Most Read